Rumored couple Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur watch Barbie on movie date night; video goes VIRAL

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been in the news all week for their relationship rumors. The couple had recently returned from their vacation in Europe and soon after that they were spotted driving around Mumbai, seemingly for a date night. Now, based on a new video shared by a fan, it has become apparent that Aditya and Ananya were out on a movie date as they watched the latest Hollywood flick Barbie.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday watch Barbie on date night

Aditya and Ananya were captured by the paparazzi last Saturday night where they were seen driving around Mumbai despite the heavy rains. In a new video shared by a fangirl on Instagram, it can be seen that the couple was on a movie date the same night and watched the Greta Gerwig directorial Barbie. The lucky fan recorded Aditya Roy Kapur walking in the same theater as her and she also got to click pictures with both Aditya and Ananya. Aditya was spotted in a white shirt with black pants and wearing a face mask. Ananya looked cute in a casual pink dress and messy bun, to match the theme of Barbie. The fan captioned the post with, “major fangirl moment during the Barbie movie with @adityaroykapur & @ananyapanday.”

More on Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s rumored relationship

Neither Aditya nor Ananya have confirmed their relationship but the couple has taken social media by storm with their recent sightings on various occasions. First they attended a concert together in Spain and then spent some quality time together at a lakeside in Portugal. Videos and pictures from their romantic European holiday have gone viral. They were also spotted chilling together in Doha. When they returned to Mumbai, the duo couldn’t stop blushing in front of the cameras. Now, as the Barbie mania spreads worldwide, it has taken over the rumored lovebirds as well.

On the work front, Ananya has the comedy film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana lined up for release. Before that, she is reportedly also making a special appearance for a song in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Meanwhile, Aditya will be next seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming directorial Metro In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan.

