Rumored couple Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari, Aaliyah Kashyap, Shane attend Karan Mehta's birthday bash

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan, was seen stepping out in style to attend Karan Mehta's birthday party on Wednesday night. Her rumored beau and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan was also seen attending the bash. Interestingly, the alleged couple twinned in black outfits as they reached the venue separately. Aaliyah Kashyap and her husband-to-be Shane Gregoire, Alaya F and others were also seen arriving for the grand party.

Palak Tiwari parties with rumored beau Ibrahim Ali Khan

Recently, Palak dismissed dating reports with Ibrahim but their appearances at the same place and at the same time add extra fuel to the rumors. For the birthday party, Palak put her best fashion foot forward and wore a little black cutout dress. She looked all things chic in it. The diva wrapped up her look with on-point makeup and her million-dollar smile. On the other hand, Ibrahim, who is gearing up for his Bollywood debut, looked dapper in a black shirt and matching pants. Both of them interacted with the paparazzi and posed for them. Apart from them, newly-engaged Aaliyah and Shane were also seen attending the party. She stepped out in an all-black outfit while Shane opted for an all-white look. The couple even posed with the birthday boy Karan for the paps. Have a look:

Earlier, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Palak revealed she and Ibrahim are 'just friends'. But she admitted that she was 'fond' of him. She said, "He’s a friend. I do like bumping into him at social… like wherever we are going… again mutual friends but it’s not like we’re every day (texting) like hello… whatever. But yeah, he’s somebody that I’m fond of."

On the work front, Palak is currently busy with her next project, The Virgin Tree alongside Sanjay Dutt while Ibrahim will make his debut with a film backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Recently, his sister Sara Ali Khan revealed that he has already wrapped up the shoot.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan CONFIRMS Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut; Reveals he ‘just finished shooting his first film’