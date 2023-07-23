Rumored couple Ibrahim Khan, Palak Tiwari step out for movie date in style; WATCH

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari who recently made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan was seen stepping out in style to enjoy a movie on July 22. Her rumored boyfriend, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Khan was also spotted at the same time. Both of them twinned in black as they were spotted outside a PVR in Juhu, Mumbai.

Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Khan step out for movie date amid dating rumors

A while ago, videos of Palak and Ibrahim reaching a PVR in Juhu surfaced on the internet and went viral. The rumored couple was seen entering the cinema hall for a movie date. For the movie night, Palak wore a black crop top, a jacket, and matching jeans. While Ibrahim wore a white tee and paired it with a black shirt and jeans. Both of them were smiling while entering the hall.

Even though Palak dismissed dating reports with Ibrahim, their appearances at the same place and at the same time spark dating rumors.

Check out the video:

Interestingly, Ibrahim was spotted holding Palak's jacket while exiting from Juhu PVR. Palak, however, left the hall from a different exit.

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the video of the rumored couple surfaced, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Model couple! They are so gorgeous." Another commented, "They look superb together." "They look cute together," wrote a third Instagram user.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim went for a short vacation in Goa, and the duo was accompanied by the latter's rumored girlfriend, Palak Tiwari. Even though the airport pictures showed that Palak had accompanied Ibrahim and his sister Sara on their Goa vacation, the young actress made her exit from the airport sometime after the Khan siblings came out.

ALSO READ: Did Palak Tiwari accompany rumored beau Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan on vacation? Airport PICS suggest so