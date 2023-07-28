Rumored couple Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal twin in white as they attend Huma Qureshi's birthday bash; WATCH

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been grabbing headlines for their relationship rumors. They are rumored to be in a relationship for quite a while now. Even though, Sonakshi and Zaheer have neither confirmed nor acknowledged this, their videos and pictures featuring each other on Instagram have often sparked dating rumors. Their social media banter also receives a lot of attention on several occasions. Amid this, the rumored couple was snapped together in the city as they attended Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi's birthday bash together.

Rumored couple Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal attend Huma Qureshi's birthday bash

Maharani actress Huma Qureshi turned 36 on July 28. She held a birthday bash where many Bollywood celebrities attended. At the bash, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were seen posing for the paparazzi together before entering the venue.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the rumored couple can be seen adorably twinning in white. The actress wore a beautiful white dress featuring a plunging neckline along with a thigh-high slit. Sonakshi paired it with a white blazer. She also carried a matching bag and wore a pair of white heels. And, Zaheer was looking cool as he opted for a white shirt and matching pants.

The rumored pair was seen flashing bright smiles while clicking photos together.

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the video of Sonakshi and Zaheer was dropped, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "She looks gorgeous and sophisticated." Another commented, "White twinning." "looking gorgeous," wrote a third fan. Others were seen commenting fire and reh heart emojis.

Speaking of Huma Qureshi, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red glittery dress featuring a thigh-high slit. She wore a pair of white heels and opted for minimal makeup. The actress also smiled for the cameras and waved at the paparazzi before entering the venue for her birthday bash.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Double XL, co-starring Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal. She is set to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi, and Kakuda, with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Apart from these, the actress also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

