Rumored love birds Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday enjoy a scooter ride in Portugal; video goes VIRAL

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been taking the internet by storm for the past few months with their relationship rumors. Even though the actors have never opened up about their relationship, people have every reason to believe that their romance is blooming. Recently, candid pictures of the couple from their Lisbon vacation had surfaced on the web. Aditya and Ananya were also spotted chilling together in Doha. Now, another video from their Portugal vacation has gone viral on the internet.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday enjoying in Portugal

In the new video leaked from their vacation in Portugal, lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday can be seen enjoying a scooter ride together. Aditya seemed to be looking out for Ananya as she struggled to ride the scooter. Aditya was dressed in a blue shirt and black shorts, while Ananya was spotted wearing a pink top paired with a white skirt.

The fans of Aditya and Ananya showered their love on the couple in the comments under the video. One fan wrote, “Ananya and adi look so good and happy together; wishing them all the happiness in the world.” Another person said, “The way he turned back and stopped for her”, while another comment read, “I am so happy and thrilled for adi and ananya; enjoy your vacation guys.”

The dating rumors of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur started after they attended Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash together last year. Since then the actors have been spotted together on various occasions. However, their rumored relationship was confirmed after they were spotted spending quality time together on their vacations in Spain and Portugal.

Work Front

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Night Manager Season 2 alongside Anil Kapoor. He will next star in Anurag Basu's upcoming anthology film Metro… In Dino.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is all set to star with Ayushmann Khurrana in comedy drama Dream Girl 2. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan lined up along with Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller. She will also make a cameo in Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur can’t take their eyes off each other in THIS viral PIC