Rumored love birds AP Dhillon, Banita Sandhu make first appearance after viral kiss video; fans gush over them

Banita Sandhu and AP Dhillon recently made headlines after they starred in a music video together. Their chemistry grabbed eyeballs and speculations immediately started that the two were dating in real life. Fueling the rumors more, the gorgeous couple was spotted together last night at the screening of the upcoming documentary series based on the life of the singer.

Banita Sandhu and AP Dhillon arrive together at the latter’s documentary screening

The Indo-Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon held a screening of his soon-to-release documentary AP Dhillon: First of a Kind, in Mumbai on the night of August 16. The series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 18 and describes the story of a self-made artist and how he became an international music icon. Many celebrities including superstar Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Mrunal Thakur, MC Stan, and others were in attendance. The celebrated singer arrived with his rumored girlfriend for the grand event. They were seen getting out of the same car and then greeting the paparazzi. They didn’t stop for long and immediately proceeded to go inside the venue. Banita looked gorgeous in a red strappy dress and a messy bun while AP wore a white and red suit, accessorizing his look with silver chains. Have a look:

Fan reactions to seeing Banita Sandhu and AP Dhillon together

As soon as the video of the couple from the premiere was shared on social media, fans flocked to the comments and praised their looks and chemistry. They were convinced that the duo was in a relationship. One fan said, “He is clearly in love.....the way he is looking at her,” while another person wrote, “He looks so happy around her.” A comment read, “They look so good together.. makes me feel so weirdly happy.”

For the unversed, the two stars featured in a music video together which they shot themselves on a vacation abroad. The song is titled ‘With You.’ Banita and AP shared the video on Instagram and a shot of their kiss, which immediately went viral. Their chemistry looked so real and wholesome that the fans thought it was an official announcement of their romance.

