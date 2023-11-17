Rumored lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted post movie date; WATCH

In recent months, the spotlight has undeniably been on Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, courtesy of the swirling rumors surrounding their alleged romance. While the duo has not officially addressed the speculations about their relationship, their public outings and shared holiday escapades seem to speak volumes, offering an unofficial nod to the whispers of love in the air. The enchanting pair was spotted recently after a movie date.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday papped post movie night

On Friday, November 17, the rumored couple, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, were captured by the paparazzi lenses making their exit from a theater's parking lot, each in their respective cars, following a movie outing.

In the video footage, Aditya can be observed engrossed in a phone conversation, exuding a laid-back vibe in his casual all-black ensemble. He graciously acknowledged the paparazzi with a friendly wave. Meanwhile, Ananya donned a chic appearance, showcasing her fashion flair in an eye-catching orange ensemble.

Have a look!

Earlier, on the occasion of Aditya's 38th birthday on November 16, Ananya poured her heartfelt wishes for the actor on her Instagram Stories. Accompanying a picture of Aditya amidst nature, Ananya conveyed her warm regards, saying, "Happy birthday AD @adityaroykapur," accompanied by a rollercoaster emoji and a heart emoji.

