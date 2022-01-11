Rumoured beau Arslan Goni assures Sussanne Khan she 'will be fine soon' after she contracts COVID-19

Many B-Town celebs contracted the COVID-19 virus in the month of January as a result of the breakout of the highly contagious Omicron variant. On Tuesday morning, Sussanne Khan informed her Instagram family that she tested positive and urged her followers to stay safe. As soon as she posted the update, industry colleagues and followers from all over started sending their prayers and showing concern for Sussanne. Celebs such as Bipasha Basu and Sanjay Kapoor wished her a speedy recovery. However, what caught our attention was the sweet comment by her rumoured beau Arslan Goni.

On Sussanne’s post where she shared about her COVID-19 ordeal, Arslan lovingly wrote, ‘You will be fine soon,’ assuring her of her speedy recovery. On the other hand, celebs such as Bipasha Basu and Sanjay Kapoor commented ‘Get well soon’ on her post and Neelam Kothari replied ‘Take care Suzie.’Along with the post, Sussanne shared how after successfully dodging COVID for two years, Omicron managed to get hold of her. She wrote, ‘After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one.’

Check Arsalaan's comment here:

Arslan and Sussanne’s dating rumours have been going around for quite a while. The two are often spotted together. Last month, the duo even went to Goa for a mini vacation together.

Also Read: WATCH: Sussanne Khan lovingly lights candle on rumoured beau Arslan Goni’s birthday cake