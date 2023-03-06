Rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya holds birthday girl Janhvi Kapoor close in THIS unseen silhouette pic

Janhvi Kapoor, who is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, has turned a year older and more glamorous today. On her special day, her fans and friends have taken over social media by storm by dropping lovely wishes. Amongst everyone, her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya too dropped a mushy birthday wish for her. Lately, Janhvi and Shikhar have been making joint appearances at Bollywood parties and the airport. Recently, he was seen accompanying Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor and their dad Boney Kapoor as they jetted off to an undisclosed location.

Shikhar Pahariya wishes Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday

Shikhar took to his Instagram story and shared a silhouette picture with Janhvi. By looking at the background, it seems like the picture is taken in the Maldives. The rumoured love birds are seen enjoying the scenic beauty under the moonlight together. Shikhar is seen holding Janhvi close to him as they get caught in a candid moment. Along with it, he wrote, "Happy birthday" followed by a red heart emoji. Have a look:

Shikhar's brother Veer Pahariya too wished Janhvi. He penned a sweet note that read, "Happiest birthday @janhvikapoor!! Wish you all the love, happiness and adventures. Keep inspiring everyone with your hardwork, discipline and dedication. The sky is the limit. God bless" followed by a red heart emoji. Have a look:

Janhvi Kapoor joins Jr NTR's NTR 30

On her birthday today, Janhvi released her first look from NTR 30 co-starring Jr NTR. She confirmed joining the team by dropping her breathtaking poster. The actress looks absolutely stunning. Along with the poster, Janhvi wrote, "It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr #NTR30 :)."

Her fans were seen celebrating as it will mark her debut in the Telugu Film Industry, though the film is being mounted as a proper pan-India film. Even Shikhar and others were seen cheering for Janhvi as she announced the project. He dropped lots of red heart emojis in the comments section.

