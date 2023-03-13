Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur exude hotness in NEW pics; Fans can't stop gushing

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, who are rumoured to be dating, set the stage on fire with their immense hotness on Sunday at the Lakme Fashion Week grand finale as they walked for Manish Malhotra. The duo made heads turn as they turned the showstoppers for the finale act. Their fans were seen gushing over their sizzling chemistry. On Monday afternoon, Ananya took to social media and dropped some stunning pictures with Aditya.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur exude hotness in new pictures

In the pictures, the rumoured lovebirds are seen posing close to each other while twinning in black. Aditya is seen donning a black suit and looking absolutely dapper while Ananya stole the show in a black and red high-slit cutout dress. Aditya and Ananya complement each other really well in the pictures. The way Aditya is holding Ananya close is all things stunning! Sharing the pictures with her fans on Instagram, Ananya wrote, "fun!!!" Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, their fans and friends went gaga over them. Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor dropped fire emojis. Even her mom Bhavana Pandey was starstruck by the pictures. Fans were seen calling them 'hot'. A fan commented, "Couple goals". Another fan wrote, "Dil thod diya." Others were seen dropping fire emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Aditya and Ananya's relationship rumours started doing the rounds after they were seen spending time at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party in 2022. Their picture was accidentally shared by Neha Dhupia. Post that, they have been seen attending several Bollywood parties together. Recently, she was also seen supporting Aditya as she attended the special screening of The Night Manager.

Work front

Ananya will be next seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has Vikramaditya Motwane's next in the pipeline. On the other hand, Aditya has Gumraah with Mrunal Thakur.

ALSO READ: Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra at LFW finale