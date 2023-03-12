Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra at LFW finale

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are often spotted together at Bollywood parties. Their dating rumours first started after they were seen hanging out together at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party in 2022. Neha Dhupia shared a picture with her husband Angad Bedi and Kriti and the rumoured love birds were captured in the backdrop. Since then, Aditya and Ananya have been hitting headlines for their rumoured romance. The latest development suggests that they are set to turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur to walk for Manish Malhotra at LFW finale

The grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week is all set to take place today in Mumbai. It started off with a bang on March 9 and several celebs like Sushmita Sen, Zeenat Aman, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and others were seen taking the ramp by storm with their stylish appearances. The finale will end with the presentation of Manish Malhotra's collection 'Difuse'. Ananya and Aditya will dazzle on the ramp in Manish's collection. It will surely be a visual treat for the fans to see the duo coming together amid relationship rumours. A while ago, Manish took to his Instagram story and confirmed that Ananya and Aditya are walking for him today.

Meanwhile, Ananya and Aditya recently were seen under one roof as they attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's grand reception in Mumbai. Post attending the reception, the duo also attended a star-studded party at Bastian. Their joint appearance only added extra fuel to the speculations. Interestingly, Ananya was also spotted supporting Aditya as she graced the special screening of his recently released series, The Night Manager. She was all praise of Aditya and the team.

Work front

Ananya will be next seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has Vikramaditya Motwane's next in the pipeline. On the other hand, Aditya has Gumraah with Mrunal Thakur.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar amp up their style quotient at Jackky Bhagnani’s party: PICS