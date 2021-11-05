Rumoured couple Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter celebrate Diwali together; Karan Johar nails the desi look

This year the Diwali was indeed very special. After all, the showbiz industry was seen celebrating the festival of light after a deadly hiatus of a pandemic. Several parties were organised across the industry and the A-listers were seen making heads turn with their Diwali special looks. Amid this, Ananya Panday made her way to the headline as she was papped in the city heady for a Diwali bash. Interestingly, this party was also attended by her rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter.

In the video, Ananya was seen winning hearts with her panache as she wore a white lehenga with golden embroidery. She had left her tresses open and completed her look with heavy jhumkas along with her make up game on point. The Student of the Year 2 actress was also seen waving at the paps as she made her way to the party. On the other hand, Ishaan was also seen marking a presence at the party and opted for a desi look wherein he was seen in a white kurta. Interestingly, the Khaali Peeli duo made sure to wear a mask as they stepped out for the Diwali party. Interestingly, Karan Johar was also seen nailing the traditional look for the Diwali bash as he wore a multi-coloured kurta by Manish Malhotra.

\

Meanwhile, Ananya and Ishaan have been making the headlines with their growing proximity these days. In fact, on her birthday, the Dhadak star penned a sweet note and wrote, “Happy cake day Annie Panini. May the truth, strength and love always be with you” along with a heart emoticon.