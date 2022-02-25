Rumoured couple Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter clicked outside Shahid Kapoor’s residence; PICS

The rumour mill has it that young Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are dating each other. Well, although the duo has not commented on it, but they often feature on each other’s social media space, adding fuel to the speculations. Today, on Ishaan’s brother Shahid Kapoor’s birthday, Ananya was even seen hanging out with the Jab We Met actor and his wife Mira Rajput. And now, a few moments back, both Ananya and Ishaan were clicked by the paparazzi as they left Shahid’s residence after his birthday bash.

