Rumoured couple Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter make a statement in casuals as they visit Shahid Kapoor; WATCH

Ananya Panday has been making the headlines these days not just for her professional but personal life as well. The actress is gearing up for the release of the much awaited Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. And while fans are eager to watch her first collaboration with Shakun Batra, Ananya is also making headlines for her rumoured relationship with Ishaan Khatter. The actress is currently dating her Khaali Peeli co-star and they are going strong with their relationship.

And while the rumoured couple is often seen hanging out together, Ananya and Ishaan went on to make headlines once again as they were papped together in the city. The rumoured lovebirds had visited Shahid Kapoor this evening at his residence. Ishaan exuded charm in casual as he wore a green and yellow coloured shirt with baggy trousers. On the other, Ananya also looked cute in her yellow shirt with white shrug. This isn’t all. They also made it a point to wear a mask as they stepped out in the city.

Take a look at Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s video:

Meanwhile, Ananya can’t stop gushing about working with Shakun Batra in Gehraiyaan which is slated to release on February 11. “I was so happy to be a part of this film. Working with Shakun was on my bucketlist. The relationships we made on this film when we shot in Goa for two months, are for life. This film changed me as an actor and a person,” the Student of The Year 2 actress had told ETimes.

