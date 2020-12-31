Rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's beach vacay selfies are perfect to ring in the New Year 2021

Though Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have not dropped any photo together, the rumoured couple had jetted off last week to a tropical getaway. And their latest selfies give us a glimpse of how they are welcoming 2021 in a perfect way.

2020 is finally ending and as today is the last day of the year, several Bollywood stars are ensuring to spend it with their loved ones. Speaking of loved ones, rumoured couple and Tiger Shroff have been holidaying together at some beach destination and dropping glimpses from the same on social media. While all wait for them to post a picture together, their recent selfies give us a sneak peek of the seaside paradise where they are holidaying at.

Taking to Instagram, Disha shared stunning selfies in a white swimsuit as she flaunted her beautiful smile. In one of the selfies, she is seen with her hair left loose and in another, the Malang star showed off her smile with a flower in her hair. The gorgeous star surely seemed to be enjoying her time away from work with her rumoured beau. On the other hand, Tiger too has been sharing photos from his getaway to a beach destination.

In a recent selfie, Tiger gave fans a glimpse of his 'bad hair day.' However, fans surely were more focused on his toned shirtless body in the same. The handsome star wrote, "Bad hair...dont rly care...my kid of noise."

Take a look at Disha and Tiger's selfies:

Meanwhile, Disha and Tiger had also jetted off back in November together to the Maldives and back then, their photos had set the internet on fire. Disha had even joined Tiger and his family when they had travelled to Dubai related to work recently. On the work front, Disha will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . On the other hand, Tiger has Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria.

