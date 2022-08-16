Rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to star in a 'mystic' love story post Shershaah?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been the talk of the town lately due to their recent Instagram session together to celebrate 1 year of Shershaah. The rumoured couple also dropped a massive hint at reuniting for another film after the success of Shershaah during the same Instagram live session. Since then, fans were curious to know if the rumoured lovebirds will be seen together on the big screen and amid this, a report has come in claiming the same.

Kiara and Sidharth to star in love story titled 'Adal Badal'?

As per an India Today report, Sidharth and Kiara may be set to reunite on the big screen after Shershaah in a unique love story titled 'Adal Badal.' The report cited a source who claimed that the love story revolves around a mystic situation where Sidharth and Kiara's souls get exchanged. Reportedly, the film is a rom-com and is being produced by Sunir Kheterpal. The source told the portal, "The movie is set to be a rom-com with a lot of VFX and CGI work involved as well. This will be the first time the two will feature in a love story this unique. Both Sid and Kiara are very excited to collaborate on this."

While Sidharth and Kiara did hint at being seen together in another film, they are yet to comment on this report. Recently, Kiara and Sidharth were in the news again when Kiara cut Sidharth out from a video on Independence Day and the latter complained in the comments. Their shippers loved the cute banter between the two stars.

Sidharth and Kiara's upcoming films

Meanwhile, Sidharth has been busy with the shoot of his debut web series, Indian Police Force with Rohit Shetty. He also will be seen in Mission Majnu, Yodha and Thank God. On the other hand, Kiara has RC15 with Ram Charan, Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

