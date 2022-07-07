Rumoured couple Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra keep it casual and comfy as they get spotted at airport; PICS

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most talked about rumoured couples in Bollywood. From their onscreen chemistry as Vikram Batra and Dimple in their film Shershaah to their off screen equation, everything about Sidharth and Kiara often make the headlines. Well, neither of the two have confessed in public about their relationship but till the time that happens fans can only speculate things with their cute pictures. Speaking of which, the rumoured couple was clicked at the airport as they were spotted together.

In the pictures, we can see Kiara Advani dressed in a green top that she paired with blue denim and a pair of sneakers. She tied her hair in a pony tail and held a grey-coloured bag. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra donned a blue T-shirt and paired it with white casual trousers. Meanwhile, the duo also wore masks, keeping Covid protocols in mind.

Have a look at Kiara and Sid’s pics:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara's projects include ‘RC-15’ with Ram Charan. She has recently said that her first-ever pan-India project, directed by S. Shankar, has been quite a unique experience for her. "Even though I am not allowed to reveal much about the story and my character just now yet, I can say, it is a different world altogether. We know the genius Shankar sir is, he can turn any story and character larger than life. He is like a magician and working with him is a huge learning lesson for me," Kiara told IANS. The Kabir Singh actress also has ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is set to release in theatres on 10 June 2022.

Sidharth on the other hand, has many interesting films in his pipeline. The actor will feature next in Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He also has Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna and Yodha co-starring Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. Apart from this, Malhotra is also making his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.