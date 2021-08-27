Rumoured couple Kim Sharma & Leander Paes SPOTTED on a coffee date in the city; PHOTOS

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes have sparked romance rumours ever since pictures of the two cosying up at a Goa restaurant went viral. Well, since then fans have been speculating that the two are dating. Adding more fuel to the fire, Kim and Leander were spotted outside a coffee shop today. It looked like the rumoured couple were out on a coffee date.

Nothing can be hidden from the paps and when they spotted Kim Sharma and Leander Paes together they did not miss a chance to click the rumoured couple in their lenses. Kim Sharma could be seen in athletic attire. She wore black gym tights with a white jacket on them and paired with white sneakers. She had her hair tied in a bun and a black face mask for protection. Leander Paes looked in a semi-formal look. He wore grey trousers and a black t-shirt over them. Both of them held their phones in their hands. In the first picture, Leander seems to be saying something to Kim but later Kim can be seen walking away.

Take a look:

This is not the first time that Kim Sharma and Leander Paes were spotted together. After returning from a holiday in Goa, the rumoured couple was photographed taking a stroll in Mumbai. Kim wore a white and pink maxi dress, while Leander was casually dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts. They were walking her dog.

Recently, the first look of Break Point was revealed. It is a docu-series revealing the story behind the ‘bromance to breakup’ of Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes. This show would highlight the professional and personal relationship with each other.

The moment Leander shared the first look on his Instagram handle, Kim took to her Instagram stories to share the poster and showed her excitement.

What do you think of this rumoured couple? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

