Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Dubai to celebrate the actress’ birthday; See Pics

Kiara Advani, who is all set to ring in her birthday tomorrow, is currently in Dubai with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra. We know this from the photos of the rumoured couple with a fan from Dubai, that are going viral on social media. Sidharth and Kiara, who have shared screen space together in Shershaah, have been rumoured to be together for quite some time now. Just a day ahead of the JugJugg Jeeyo star's birthday, their photos have left fans curious.

Kiara to celebrate her birthday with Sidharth in Dubai

A social media user named Krishi Patel with a private account shared the photos with Sidharth and Kiara on her Instagram handle. The photos featured Kiara in a black outfit with a pair of hoop earrings and hair left open. On the other hand, Sidharth was seen sporting a cool look in a denim shirt with black jeans. The rumoured couple obliged the fan with photos and now, they are going viral on social media. It was just this week that Kiara was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a breezy blue avatar.

A few weeks ago, both Sidharth and Kiara were spotted at the airport as they had returned to the city. Now, with their photos with the same fan going viral, just a day ahead of Kiara's birthday has left fans excited for #SidKiara.

Sidharth and Kiara's relationship confirmed by Ananya Panday?

Recently, on an episode of Koffee With Karan, Ananya Panday may have dropped a major hint about Sidharth and Kiara dating each other. Karan had asked Ananya during the rapid-fire to comment on the relationship status of a number of celebs including Sidharth and Kiara. When he named Kiara, Ananya replied, "Her raatans are very lambiyan." On being prodded further by Karan, Ananya hissed and her statement was completed by the filmmaker. He said, "Wake up Sid."

Sidharth and Kiara's upcoming projects

Kiara's recent films JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have done well at the box office. Now, she will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also is shooting for a film with Ram Charan. On the other hand, Sidharth will be seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, Thank God with Rakul Preet Singh and Yodha with Disha Patani.

