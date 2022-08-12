Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani celebrate 1 year of Shershaah with a loved-up video; WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are celebrating one year of their blockbuster film, Shershaah. Helmed by Vishnubardhan, Shershaah is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. The film, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on 12 August 2021, was hailed by everyone. Shershaah received immense appreciation from the critics as well as the audience. Be it Sidharth and Kiara's chemistry or the songs, the film ticked all the boxes.

Sidharth and Kiara’s reel

Today, Shershaah has completed one year of its release. To mark the special occasion, Sidharth has shared a loved-up video with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani and it is the cutest thing on internet today. Sharing the video, the Marjaavaan actor wrote: “#1YearOfShershaah #SameFeelDifferentReel “Yeh Dil Maange More.” Reacting to the video, actor Nikitin Dheer wrote, “Aww.” Meanwhile fans also left cute comments on the post. One fan wrote: “JUST MAKE IT OFFICIALLL!!!” “Best couple,” another fan said.

Earlier today, to mark the special occasion, Sidharth and Kiara have shared heartfelt notes. Kiara Advani wrote, “One film, one-year, multitudinous love. To a story that stirred up emotions across the world, winning hearts and awards aplenty and leaving an impact of a lifetime.” With a hashtag, “1 year of Shershaah”, the actress added, “Yeh dil maange more.”

The film stars Sidharth Malhotra as Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani as his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. The film was produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, and Himanshu Gandhi serving as producers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth and Kiara have many interesting projects in their pipeline. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress will feature next in Govinda Naam Mera and a Telugu film, RC 15. Whereas Kapoor & Sons actor will star in Mission Majnu, Thank God, and Rohit Shetty's cop-drama web series, Indian Police Force.