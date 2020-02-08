Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani sizzle on the dance floor at Armaan & Anissa's reception

The new rumoured couple of B-town Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at Armaan Jain and Anissa Mahotra's reception.

Actor Armaan Jain recently got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Anissa Malhotra. The reception which had taken place recently was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. It was start-studded affair. From , to , , everyone were spotted at the reception looking stunning in their best outfits. The new rumoured couple of B-town and Kiara Advani were also spotted at the reception. Lately, the two have been often spotted together now and then.

At the wedding reception, Sidharth and Kiara didn't arrive together but were at their stylish best. Recently, a video of the two grooving together at the reception has gone viral on social media. In the video, we can see Kiara is busy dancing while Sidharth who is standing beside her is talking to someone and then later joins the actress. The two look adorable together. They sure make one adorable couple. Don't you think so? Recently, Sidharth had even celebrated his birthday with his rumoured girlfriend.

Check out Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's dance video here:

Recently, Sidharth and Kiara were snapped by the paparazzi while on their way in their respective cars to ’s place. Both Sidharth and Kiara have always refuted reports about their dating. On the professional front, they will be collaborating together for the first time in the upcoming movie Shershaah. For the unversed, Kiara will be playing Sidharth’s on – screen wife in the Vishnuvardhan directorial. Shershaah happens to be a biopic based on the life of late Indian Army office, Captain Vikram Batra.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

