Rumoured couple Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari twin in black as they leave post Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have finally tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan’s the Six Senses Fort Barwara. It was a gala affair that was attended by the couple’s family and close friends. And while the celebrations are done, everyone is now heading back to Mumbai from Jaipur. The newlyweds Vicky and Katrina had left in the morning, his brother Sunny Kaushal was papped at the Jaipur airport as he left with rumoured girlfriend Sharvari for Mumbai.

In the video, the rumoured couple was seen twinning in black as they were papped at the airport. While the Shiddat star was seen wearing a black hoodie with jeans, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress wore a bottle green turtle neck sweatshirt with black jeans. They were seen wearing a mask as they underwent the security procedures at the airport given the COVID 19 pandemic. Interestingly, Sunny and Sharvari’s chemistry was even the talk of the town at Vicky and Katrina’s wedding. In fact, there were reports that the rumoured couple was even quizzed if they are next during Vicky-Katrina’s wedding celebrations.

Take a look at Sunny and Sharvari’s video:

Meanwhile, Sunny had also shared a beautiful pic of newlyweds Vicky and Katrina on social media as he welcomed his Bhabhi to the family. He wrote, “Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji. Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple” along with heart emoticons.