Rumoured couple Sussanne Khan & Arslan Goni don comfortable attires as they get snapped at airport; PICS

A couple of hours back, rumoured lovebirds Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were spotted at the airport together. Speculations are abuzz that Sussanne is dating actor Arslan Goni. However, they have neither confirmed nor denied these rumours. They are pretty active on social media where they keep commenting on each other’s posts. Moreover, their pictures, party appearances, and trips together add fuel to the fire. Speaking of which, sometime back, they were papped at the airport as they landed in the city. It should be noted that Sussanne’s ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad were papped at the airport today as well.

Sussanne and Arslan kept their airport outfits of the night pretty comfortable, casual, and yet chic. Sussanne was seen donning an all-black attire, as she wore a black, round-neck tee-shirt along with a pair of biker shorts. She also wrapped a light-coloured shawl around her neck. Sussanne kept her short hair open and opted for minimal makeup. The interior designer completed her look with a pair of white shoes and a huge sling bag. On the other hand, Arslan Goni was seen wearing a light-yellow tee-shirt which he styled with a pair of light blue denim pants. He also sported a cap. They kept walking as the shutterbugs clicked them from a distance.

Check out Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni’s pictures:

Last month, Sussanne and Arslan were in Turkey where the former was shooting for a project titled Love Ek Tarfaa. Details about the project have been kept under wraps. Both of them shared several pictures from their trip on their respective social media spaces.

