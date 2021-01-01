Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff, Disha twin in black as they return from Maldives after welcoming 2021 together

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani had celebrated the New Year together in the Maldives and even shared beautiful pics on social media.

Tiger Shroff and have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. And while the Baaghi 2 have always maintained a ‘just friends’ stance, their frequent hangouts and social media comments often narrate a different story. In fact, the rumoured lovebirds are also said to be vacationing together time and again. Keeping up with this trajectory, Tiger and Disha had recently flown to the Maldives to ring in the New Year together in the tropical paradise.

Although, neither Tiger nor Disha had shared any pictures of themselves in one frame, their pics from the same location spoke volumes about the fun they had while vacationing in the Maldives. And after celebrating the New Year there, the rumoured couple has now returned to Mumbai. The duo was spotted at the airport wherein they were seen twinning in all black attires. While Disha wore a crop top style jacket paired with track pants and a pair of white sneakers, Tiger was papped in a black t-shirt with jeans and sneakers. Interestingly, the rumoured couple made sure not to step out together and avoided getting captured in the same frame.

On the other hand, Tiger and Disha had also shared beautiful pictures of themselves from Maldives vacation on their respective social media handles as they had extended New Year wishes to the fans. Tiger wrote, “The shadow of 2021 is among us. Wish you all the best of health and happiness. May this year be a year of healing for our planet. Lets do what we can to help speed that up.” On the other hand, Disha wrote, “Happy new year everyone. God bless all.”

