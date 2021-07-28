Rumoured love birds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul pose together for the first time; See Pic

The internet has been bustling with excitement ever since rumours about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul dating made the rounds. Although the young couple has not announced anything officially, their social media posts and comments on each others' posts tell a rather convincing story. Earlier this month, both Athiya and Rahul posed with a common friend, which led fans and netizens to guess that were in England together. Recently, Pratima Singh, who is Ishant Sharma's wife, shared pictures featuring both Rahul and Athiya, thus putting an end to the speculation and cementing the fact that they are in fact, together.

In the picture shared on Instagram by Ishant's wife Pratima, Athiya is seen clicking the selfie, as KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Pratima Singh, and Rajal Arora, struck a cheerful pose. KL Rahul has his hand placed on Athiya's shoulder, as he playfully stuck his tongue out. This is the first time Athiya and KL Rahul can be seen hanging out together in England. Pratima captioned the post with: "Raho mein unse mulaaqat ho gayi!" Rahul goes on to comment a heart emoji under Pratima's post.

Check out the Instagram post here:

Both KL Rahul and Athiya keep on posting lovey-dovey comments on each other's Instagram posts. Recently the young cricketer shared an Instagram post with a few pictures of himself from what looked like practice sessions. Athiya left a heart emoji comment and fans went gaga over this. So many of them replied to Athiya's comment, addressing her as "Bhabhi Ji". " Bhabhi Ji Namaskar," one of them wrote.

Athiya posted a picture sporting Rahul's T-shirt that had the words "Spirits of Ecstasy". Rahul had posted a picture of him wearing the same T-shirt.

