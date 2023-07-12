Rumoured lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur- Ananya Panday get cosy as they spend quality time together in Lisbon-PICS

Rumours about Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s relationship have been doing the rounds for quite a few months now. So far, neither Aditya nor Ananya has confirmed or denied their relationship. The rumours began after they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash last year. Meanwhile, just yesterday, they shared pictures from the same rock concert in Spain, leading to speculations that they were together in Spain. Now, a day later, Ananya and Aditya’s pictures from Lisbon have surfaced, and the duo seemed to have spent some quality time together.

Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted together in Lisbon

Pictures that have been shared by paparazzo Manav Manglani show Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday getting cosy as they roamed around Lisbon. One of the pictures shows Aditya with his arms around Ananya as they watched the scenic skyline of Lisbon. Looks like they also posed with some of their fans, while in Portugal. Ananya is seen in a simple strappy black maxi dress, with her hair tied bunched up into a bun. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur looks dapper in a charcoal grey t-shirt paired with black shorts.

Check out Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s pictures from Lisbon below!

Meanwhile, yesterday, Ananya Panday shared a video on her Instagram stories as she enjoyed Arctic Monkeys’ concert in Spain. “Nothing quite like the @arcticmonkeys (heart emoji) My favorite song ever,” she wrote, while sharing the video clip from the concert.

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur also shared a video of himself enjoying the same concert, leading fans to speculate whether Aditya and Ananya attended the concert together.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s upcoming projects

Aditya Roy Kapur, who was recently seen in the web series The Night Manager season 2, will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro… In Dino. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday has Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller, Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Dream Girl 2 in her kitty. She will also have a cameo appearance in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

