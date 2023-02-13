Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur pose with Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani at their reception

Newly married couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai last night for their Bollywood friends. The star-studded saw celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, Neetu Kapoor, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Aditya Roy Kapur, and many others in attendance. Pictures of Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher and others posing with the Shershaah couple Kiara and Sidharth surfaced on social media a few hours ago. Now, another picture that is going viral on the Internet shows rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday posing with Kiara, Sidharth, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and others. Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur pose together at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding reception

Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram stories to share a group picture that shows him, KJo, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and others posing with Sidharth and Kiara at their wedding reception. Aditya and Ananya were seen posing next to each other in the group picture, and it garnered a lot of attention. Both Ananya and Aditya wore black outfits for the occasion. While Ananya looked gorgeous in a black saree, Aditya looked dapper in a black tee, with matching blazer and pants. Check out the picture below!

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur’s dating rumours Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been linked up ever since Ananya told Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7, that she finds Aditya Roy Kapur hot. KJo also asked her what has been brewing between her and Aditya. KJo revealed that he saw Ananya and Aditya at one of his parties. Karan said, “I saw at my party,” and Ananya cut him off by saying, “no, no you didn’t see anything.” Post that, Aditya and Ananya were also seen together at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

