Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra at LFW finale: VIDEO

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are often spotted together at Bollywood parties and have been making headlines lately. Their dating rumours first sparked after they were seen hanging out together at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party in 2022. Since then, Aditya and Ananya have been hitting headlines for their rumoured romance. Well, it looks like they have finally put an end to these rumours as they turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week leaving their fans in awe.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur turn showstoppers at LFW

The grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week held at Mumbai today evening. It kickstarted on March 9 with celebs like Sushmita Sen, Zeenat Aman, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and others taking the ramp by storm with their stylish appearances. Well, the finale ended with the presentation of Manish Malhotra's collection 'Difuse’ where the rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur turned showstoppers for the fashion designer. It was definitely a jaw-dropping moment for their fans as they looked absolutely stunning together. Talking about their outfits, Aditya looked handsome in a three-piece jet black suit whereas Anaya oozed glam in a glittery black and red slit dress.

Here are the glimpses

More about Ananya and Aditya

Moreover, Ananya and Aditya were recently spotted together at the wedding reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The actress was also snapped at special screening of The Night Manager that stars Aditya. On the cinematic front, Ananya will be next seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has Vikramaditya Motwane's next in the pipeline. On the other hand, Aditya has Gumraah with Mrunal Thakur.

