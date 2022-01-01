Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter enter 2022 with a ‘grateful heart’ amid wildlife; PICS

Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter spent New Year 2022 together. On the first day of the year, the duo took to social media to give their fans a glimpse of their New Year celebration. Unlike others, the duo bid adieu to 2021 amid wildlife at the Ranthambore National Park. Moreover, the two also hailed 2022 as the ‘year of the tiger’ in the caption of their New Year post.

While Ananya Panday said, “Entering 2022 with a grateful, happy heart, stay safe, be kind & make every moment count #YearOfTheTiger.” On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Eye of the Tiger & with that, we begin the year of the tiger!!!.” For those unaware, the rumoured couple haven’t officially confirmed that they went on the trip together. However, their latest social media post is a testimony that the two had a gala time together. Their new post consists of similar photos which proves that they were indeed together.

Take a look at it below:

In terms of work, Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming sports drama Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson. The makers on December 31st also released the much-awaited first glimpse of the film. Apart from this, Panday will also be seen opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhanth Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. Meanwhile, Ishaan will next feature alongside Katrina Kaif in Phone Bhoot. He also has Pippa in the pipeline.

