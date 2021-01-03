Rumoured lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra soak up the sun while swinging on a hammock; See Photos

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are enjoying in the Maldives and have been sharing beautiful pictures. Here's a look at their latest posts.

Rumoured lovebirds Kiara Advani and are currently in the Maldives enjoying their new year vacay. Both actors have been sharing some stunning and beautiful pictures from the pristine beach destination on social media. The alleged couple has been hide and seek game from fans and are not posting pictures together. Today also they posted pictures from the Maldives on their Instagram handles. Kiara dropped jaws with her stunning bikini-clad picture while actor Sidharth is seen swinging on a hammock.

Sharing the picture on Instagram stories, Kiara is seen in a grey coloured bikini with yellow shrugs. The actress soaked up the sun and flaunted her curves while posing for the camera. Sidharth, on the other hand, was seen chilling on a hammock. Kiara's post comes hours after she was spotted cycling. The duo is giving us vacay cravings! Check out a screenshot of their posts below:

Kiara and Sidharth will be seen together in Shershaah. The film is directed by Vishnuvardhan. Based on the journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in a double role, as Batra and his identical twin brother Vishal. Kiara Advani will play the role of Dimple Cheema. The film was announced in 2019. The film release postponed due to the pandemic.

Apart from Shershaah, Sidharth will be seen in Mission Majnu with south actress Rashmika Mandanna. Mission Majnu is inspired by real events dated back in the 1970s. The shooting will start in the month of February. The film poster has been released and Sidharth Malhotra has also shared on his Instagram.

