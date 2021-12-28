Rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani off for New Year vacay; PHOTOS

It is time for all of us to bid adieu to 2021 and embrace the New Year 2022. Our Btown celebs have already headed out for vacays and joining them is rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Like last year, this year too Sidharth and Kiara were seen heading out of Mumbai together for a New Year vacay. The rumoured couple was spotted arriving at the airport in stylish avatars, all set for a vacation to end the year 2021.

On Tuesday morning, Sidharth and Kiara arrived in their separate cars at the Mumbai airport. The paparazzi caught up with them and clicked them in the frame. In the photos, Kiara is seen clad in a casual sweater dress with white boots and a grey Christian Dior handbag. She teamed her look up with cool pair of reflective sunglasses. On the other hand, Sidharth is seen clad in a white printed tee with olive green denim-leather jacket and black jeans. The actor is seen carrying his backpack. He teamed it up with cool shades. Sidharth and Kiara waved to the paps before walking inside the airport.

Take a look:

Recently, Sidharth wrapped up shooting for a certain portion with Disha Patani for his film Yodha. The actor celebrated the wrap with Disha by shooting fun videos that they shared on their social media handle. Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth had travelled to the Maldives last year. Although they did not share any pictures together, fans of the rumoured duo speculated that they were on vacay together.

On the work front, both Kiara and Sidharth were seen together in Shershaah. The film turned out to be a success for both of them. Now, Sidharth will be seen in Yodha with Disha and Raashii Khanna and Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in Jugg Jug Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

