Rumoured lovebirds Sussanne Khan & Arslan Goni turn heads with their stunning looks at an event; PICS

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni often make huge headlines together. Speculations are abuzz that Sussanne is dating actor Arslan Goni. However, they have neither confirmed nor denied these rumours. They are pretty active on social media where they keep commenting on each other’s posts. Moreover, their pictures, party appearances, and trips together add fuel to the fire. Just on Tuesday, the two were spotted at an even together, looking gorgeous and turning heads. We got to say, the two look just too good together!

In the pictures, the rumoured couple went all glam and looked breath-taking in their party outfits. Sussanne opted for an all-black attire and looked like a doll. She wore a black tank top with a leather skirt. She accessorised the look with golden jewellery and a golden bag. On the other hand, Arslan looked dapper in his adorable white shirt that had tigers printed all over. He paired it up with blue jeans. The two smiled graciously as they got papped. Our personal take? The two looked like ‘yin and yang’, completing each other. Well, mushy much?

Take a look at the pics:

Meanwhile, recently the two rumoured couples Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni were spotted partying together. They all went to attend a party hosted by actress Pooja Bedi. The pictures of them partying together have sent the internet into a tizzy. Pooja Bedi took to her social media handle and shared some glimpses from the bash. It seems like the four are quite a close-knit group.

