Rumoured lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma happily pose together at an event; VIDEO goes viral- WATCH

Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma of Gully Boy and Darlings fame have been creating quite a buzz on the Internet for their rumoured relationship. They left their fans surprised after a blurry video of them supposedly kissing at a New Year bash in Goa went viral on social media. Now, adding fuel to the rumours of their relationship, is a video from an award show in Mumbai last night, in which Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia can be seen posing together for a few pictures. They both made heads turn as they were spotted together, and the rumoured lovebirds left fans swooning. Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia pose together at an award show

Tamanaah Bhatia was seen posing with her trophy, when Vijay Varma entered the frame. When a photographer requested him to pose with the actress, Vijay obliged. Tamannaah and Vijay made for a good-looking pair, and they were all smiles as they posed together with their trophies at the event. They shook hands for a brief moment before Vijay Varma left. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the two of them. While one social media user wrote, “They look adorable,” another one commented, “

Nice couple.”

Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in Gnama Electric blue midi dress For the event, Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a stunning midi dress from the shelves of Gnama. The electric blue midi dress had an interesting silhouette. It featured wide shoulders, a plunging V-neckline, a form-hugging silhouette, an asymmetric hem, and risqué waist cutouts that made the dress stand out! Tamannaah kept her makeup minimal, and simply accessorized with golden and blue statement earrings, and magenta pointed-toe pumps. She had her hair tied back, with a few face-framing tendrils left out at the front.

Vijay Varma looks dapper in Rastah Block print hoodie Vijay Varma’s style was on point, as well! Styled by Vrinda Narang, Vijay Varma opted for a block-print hoodie from the South Asian artisanal urban wear brand Rastah. The black hoodie features multiple hand-block printed patches on the front, and has a relaxed fit. The actor paired it with black jeans, and accessorized with a black cap, and sunglasses. Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia spotted together again this morning After making a splash at the award show last night, the rumoured lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah were spotted by the paparazzi once again this morning. They were seen getting out of a car together, in Mumbai. While Vijay was seen in a sky-blue hoodie, and violet pants, Tamannaah kept it casual in a black dress paired with sneakers. Both of them got out of the car, and waved at the paparazzi. Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s VIRAL New Year video Neither Vijay nor Tamannaah has acknowledged rumours about their relationship. However, a video of them allegedly kissing at a New Year celebration in Goa went viral on social media a few days ago. They were seen dancing, and while their faces weren’t clearly visible, fans were convinced that Vijay and Tamannaah were kissing each other. Tamannaah wore a pink sequinned dress, while Vijay opted for a white shirt.

When Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma attended Diljit Dosanjh’s concert together While rumours of their relationship started surfacing post the New Year video, this wasn’t the first time they were spotted together. In December 2022, actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh performed in Mumbai, and the concert was attended by Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia and others. Tamannaah and Vijay were spotted together by the paparazzi as they arrived at the venue, and they also posed for a few pictures together before they headed inside the venue.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma in Lust Stories 2 Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma will be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's segment in Lust Stories 2. Stories 2 will likely release on Netflix in the first quarter of 2023. The anthology film will consist of short films directed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s work front On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in Babli Bouncer, in which she played the role of a young female bouncer. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the family entertainer also featured Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj, and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. Tamannaah will star opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan. Meanwhile, Vijay Varma, who was last seen in the Netflix movie Darlings with Alia Bhatt, will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat.

