Rumy Jafry on film he wanted to do with Sushant Singh Rajput: I have put the script inside the cupboard

In a recent chat with PTI, the Director of the upcoming release Chehre, Rumy Jafry spoke about the romantic drama he was supposed to make with Sushant Singh Rajput. Rumy mentioned that he did a lot of script readings with Sushant at his house. Rumy further mentioned that he will take the call of making the film or not after Chehre releases.

Speaking about the film with Sushant Singh Rajput, Rumy said, “When I would reopen the script, I could only remember Sushant as we did a lot of reading sessions together at my house. I have put it inside the cupboard. After the release of ‘Chehre’, I will decide whether to make it or not”.

Rumy further spoke about collaborating with Amitabh Bachchan on Chehre. He said, “When I was discussing the idea of making something different with Amit ji. he immediately gave his nod and said I can choose any subject. So, while we were working on the screenplay, we did have Amit ji in our minds. If he wouldn’t have said yes, then we wouldn’t have made it. We are glad he liked the script”.

He further said, “From a producer’s point of view, Amit ji is saleable and has demand in the market. There can never be another Amitabh Bachchan. He is the most committed and dedicated actor in the industry. To work with an actor like him is always a blessing for any director. I hope every filmmaker gets the opportunity to work with him. I wish to work with him in every film.”

