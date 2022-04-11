Runway 34 2nd Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan & Rakul take the suspense a notch higher

Ever since the first trailer of Runway 34 had released fans had been going gaga over it. The excitement and the suspense around the characters have already started creating hype. Well, earlier in the day Ajay Devgn was snapped at Mumbai’s private airport as he left for Delhi for the film’s second trailer launch. And now finally the second trailer is out. This time the trailer showcases the perils of the flight that changed the course of the pilot’s life when it headed into a storm.

The trailer of Runway 34 yet again poses a question will Ajay Devgn be lauded for being a winner or will be chastised for taking a risky flight path a planeload of people, is something only the climax of the film will tell. Of course, the trailer has enough intrigue and drama to make the audience keen to know the outcome. The first trailer wowed people with its larger-than-life canvas and striking visuals. It also gave them a sneak peek into the face-off between the giants, Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay. And, trailer 2 strikes closer home, focussing on the deeper emotions of the pilot, his co-pilot (Rakul Preet Singh) and their brush with authority.

Check it out:

Talking about this second trailer and its grand launch in Delhi, Ajay Devgn shares, “Hi everyone. Here I am again exploring my warm bond with you. Runway 34 is my third directorial and it’s extremely close to my heart. I thank you for your encouraging reactions to the first trailer. And, this second trailer is being launched here today because it has something more direct to say by way of messaging, especially about Captain Vikrant Khanna. I’m playing a grey character, who’s a rule breaker. Yet, at the same time, I am all heart and I value relationships. I’m hoping you will give this trailer and Runway 34 lots of love and appreciation.’’

Produced & directed by Ajay Devgn, Runway 34 releases around Eid, on April 29, 2022!

