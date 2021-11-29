Runway 34: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan & Rakul Preet Singh's characters' posters out; To release next year
The character posters of all three lead actors were released on social media handles. Taking to his Twitter handle, Ajay wrote, “MayDay is now Runway 34. A high-octane thriller inspired by true events that is special to me, for reasons more than one! #Runway34 - Landing on Eid, April 29, 2022, as promised”. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “T 4112 - MayDay is now Runway 34 .. Fasten your seatbelts and sit tight ! Inspired by true events .. #Runway34 landing on Eid, April 29, 2022 !”
Rakul Preet Singh also wrote, “MayDay is now Runway 34. Gear up for a journey, you'll never forget. Inspired by true events, #Runway34 landing on Eid, April 29, 2022!.” The film is reportedly inspired by an incident that took place back in 2015 when a flight from a Middle-Eastern country had to be diverted to Thiruvananthapuram.
On the work front, Ajay will wrap up shooting for Runway 34, Thank God, Maidaan, Rudra and Drishyam 2 by the end of the year. He recently completed 30 years in the entertainment industry.
