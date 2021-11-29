Runway 34: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan & Rakul Preet Singh's characters' posters out; To release next year

As we head for the year's end, many filmmakers and actors are announcing their upcoming films and also releasing intriguing posters. Ajay Devgn had shared a poster saying ‘34 Face The Turbulence’. It increased the excitement level among the fans as they were guessing it was related to MayDay. But today the actor, who has also directed the film, gave a surprise as the name of the film has been changed from MayDay to Runway 34. To note, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. It is scheduled to be theatrically released on 29 April 2022.

The character posters of all three lead actors were released on social media handles. Taking to his Twitter handle, Ajay wrote, “MayDay is now Runway 34. A high-octane thriller inspired by true events that is special to me, for reasons more than one! #Runway34 - Landing on Eid, April 29, 2022, as promised”. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “T 4112 - MayDay is now Runway 34 .. Fasten your seatbelts and sit tight ! Inspired by true events .. #Runway34 landing on Eid, April 29, 2022 !”

Rakul Preet Singh also wrote, “MayDay is now Runway 34. Gear up for a journey, you'll never forget. Inspired by true events, #Runway34 landing on Eid, April 29, 2022!.” The film is reportedly inspired by an incident that took place back in 2015 when a flight from a Middle-Eastern country had to be diverted to Thiruvananthapuram.