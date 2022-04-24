Runway 34: Ajay Devgn raises excitement a notch higher with a new teaser; Asks fans ‘culprit or saviour?’

Ever since Ajay Devgn announced his new film Runway 34, fans have been on the edge of their seats and eagerly waiting for the film. The trailer too has created a lot of hype and going by it we can see that the Singham actor is playing a pilot in the film. This film also stars Rakul Preet Singh who too will be seen portraying the role of a pilot. Well, the movie is all set for its release and the actors are leaving no stones unturned in the promotion of the film. Today Ajay shared yet another exciting teaser of Runway 34 and we bet this will get your excitement level a notch higher.

The teaser features Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani. We can see both Ajay and Rakul trying to land their plane in a crucial and risky situation. Big B can be seen with his swag and style, Boman looks intense. Sharing this teaser the Singham actor wrote, “Culprit or Saviour? Find out on April 29th!” Speaking about Runway 34, the movie is reportedly inspired by the true events of the Doha to Kochi flight that had a narrow escape in August 2015, after facing difficulties landing at Cochin International Airport due to bad weather.

Take a look:

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani, the film also stars Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar in pivotal roles. It is set to hit theatres on April 29, where it will clash with the Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Heropanti 2.

