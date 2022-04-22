Runway 34: Ajay Devgn on why he changed the movie title from Mayday: It was a funny case...

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are making headlines these days as their movie Runway 34 is all set to release. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh in pivotal roles. Interestingly, Runway 34 marks the second collaboration of Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The two were seen together in the 2019 romantic comedy film, De De Pyaar De, which also starred Tabu in the lead. The film is all set to release next week. In a recent interview, Ajay Devgn revealed why his team and him changed the movie title from Mayday to Runway 34.

When in the ETimes Interview, Ajay was asked why the name of the movie was changed, he said that it was a funny case. He explained that people didn't have an understanding about the title, and about the impromptu landing. The team thought that during the promotion, it would be clear. Then on one day, Ajay revealed, that a very educated senior man asked if the title was related to labour day or something. Ajay said that that was when he felt the need to change the title of the film. “Runway 34 fitted perfectly, because when you see the film the whole story revolves around Runway 34, every airport has a different number for their runway and then you’d realise why he chose the wrong runway,” Ajay concluded.

Runway 34 is set to hit theatres on April 29, where it will clash with the Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Heropanti 2'.

