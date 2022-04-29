Runway 34 Celebs Reaction: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty & others hail Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan starrer

Runway 34 is among the most-anticipated films of 2022. The movie has released today, 29 April in the theatres. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh. Inspired by true events, Runway 34 is a story based on a Doha to Kochi flight that had a narrow escape in August 2015. On April 26, the makers of the film had organised a star-studded screening at the Yash Raj Films Studio in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities like Mrunal Thakur, Suniel Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Riteish Deshmukh, and others.

Many stars later took to their social media handles to post their reaction after watching Ajay, Rakul's thriller film. Akshay Kumar wrote, "Just watched #Runway34. Bhai @ajaydevgn mazaa aa gaya kasam se. What a thriller, what superb vfx, brilliant acting, and direction. @SrBachchan Sir effortless as always and @Rakulpreet. I wish the greatest luck to the team. May the film get its due."

Suniel Shetty wrote, “AJjjjjjj !! You’re a revelation. Watched #Runway34 last night and am mind blown. What a performance - as actor and director. Big big pat captain @ajaydevgn @SrBachchan sir @bomanirani @RakulPreet @aakanksha_s30 @ADFFilms Outstanding!” Comedian Kapil Sharma, who attended the movie screening also wrote, “Beautiful, brilliant, full of thrill, wonderful performance by all the actors, what a beautiful film #Runway34 is (clapping emojis) kudos to@ajaydevgn paji for the wonderful direction."

Take a look at the celeb reaction:

Produced and directed by Ajay Devgn. Runway 34 is also clashing with Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Heropanti 2.

