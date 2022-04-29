Runway 34: Rakul Preet Singh says Amitabh Bachchan gave her boxes of nuts keeping her diet in mind

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34 has released in theatres today, on the 29th of April. Apart from them, the much-awaited aviation drama also features Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani in key roles. Ajay and Rakul have been rigorously promoting their movie, and giving interviews where they have spilled the beans about their experience and shared interesting anecdotes and BTS moments. Speaking of which, in a recent chat with a news agency, Rakul shared a sweet gesture by Big B which she remembers fondly.

In a recent chat with ETimes, Rakul Preet Singh was asked if she has any fun memories from Runway 34 sets. Replying to this, the actress said that the experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan has been a memorable one. She recalled how one day, the senior actor brought three boxes of nuts for her keeping her diet in mind. “This one day, he gave biscuits to everybody on set and he came to me saying, ‘Aap toh nahi khayengi’.. 'Nahi Sir'. So after a while, he comes back and he gave me boxes of nuts — three different boxes of nuts! That's so, so nice. Like he doesn't have to do it, you know,” said Rakul.

Rakul further added that they have kept the boxes carefully at her house. The actress mentioned that her help who was present with her on sets that particular day said, “Yeh Bachchan Sir ne diya hai, isko sambhal ke rakhenge. (Bachchan Sir gave these, Will keep them carefully)” Rakul emphasized that she will never forget that day and shall cherish the memory forever.

On the work front, Rakul now has Chhatriwali, Doctor G, and Thank God in the pipeline.

