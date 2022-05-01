Runway 34: Rakul Preet Singh says collaborating with Ajay Devgn for second time was 'very good yet different

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most sought-after actresses right now. Known for her nuanced, subtle, and layered performances in multiple languages, the actress is on her way to becoming the film industry's first-ever pan-India female superstar. The actress’ recent, Runway 34 alongside Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan released in theatres on 29th April and the audience has been loving the movie. This much-awaited aviation drama marks Rakul Preet’s second collaboration with Ajay Devgn after De De Pyar De. In a recent interview, she revealed her experience working with the Singham actor.

In a chat with ETimes, Rakul opened up about working with Ajay the second time. She said, "Bohot acha tha experience, par bohot alag tha.” She added that De De Pyar De’s genre was different and it was a light movie. On the other hand, Runway 34, Ajay wasn’t just her co-star but also the director. She revealed he was so busy that he did not even have time to eat his meals properly. She expressed that 'Runway' was a very difficult film to shoot and she saw more of the director Ajay Devgn than the co-star. “Because the co-star will come at the last minute after all the rehearsals, check everyone's performances and then come, action, cut, Khatam! But it was a great experience,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh is set to have a super busy year as she has a slew of interesting projects lined up. She will be next seen in Chhatriwali, Doctor G, and Thank God in the pipeline.

