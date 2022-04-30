Runway 34: Rakul Preet Singh shares qualities she would like to imbibe from Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan

The much-awaited film Runway 34 has released in the theatres on the 29th of April, 2022. The aviation drama stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Lately, the actors and makers have been leaving no stone unturned in promoting their film. They have also been interacting with the media and news portals for the same. Speaking of which, in a recent interaction with a news agency, Rakul talked about the qualities she would like to imbibe from her co-actors Ajay and Big B.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Rakul was asked what are the qualities she would like to imbibe from her co-actors. To this, the actress replied, “I think the calmness that Ajay sir has is very, very inspiring. Amit ji has everything in him, but I think the language, the power, the control of language, the voice modulation, and the number of years that he's been here, the experience that he has is something one must always look up to.”

A few days back, Rakul Preet spoke to Pinkvilla. When asked if she was intimidated by working with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Ajay Devgn in Runway 34, the talented actress said, “No, I would not call it intimidating. I am not a person who gets intimidated because I believe for that moment that you waited for…you have always worked to be able to work in a good film with good actors and in that moment, you give in to intimidation or nervous energy, then…it’s my failure as an actor.”

