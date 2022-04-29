Runway 34, Heropanti 2 release LIVE updates: Disha Patani loves Tiger Shroff's act, Akshay reviews Ajay's film
Actress Disha Patani took to social media to share a review of rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2. She wrote, "What a (fire emojis) super entertaining (smiley with hearts emojis) Killed it Tiggyyy #Heropanti2." The actress also was present at the screening to root for her rumoured beau Tiger.
Last night, makers of Heropanti 2 held a celebrity screening of their film. Disha Patani came to root for her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. She was seen clad in a gorgeous lilac mini dress with a mini purse. The star looked absolutely pretty in her chic look for the evening. Tiger also was seen in a dapper avatar in a blue suit at the screening.
In a special tweet for his friend, Akshay Kumar showered praise on Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34. The superstar hailed the film and wrote, "Just watched #Runway34. Bhai @ajaydevgn mazaa aa gaya kasam se. What a thriller, what superb vfx, brilliant acting and direction. @SrBachchan Sir effortless as always and @Rakulpreet I wish greatest luck to the team. May the film get its due."
Just watched #Runway34. Bhai @ajaydevgn mazaa aa gaya kasam se. What a thriller, what superb vfx, brilliant acting and direction. @SrBachchan Sir effortless as always and @Rakulpreet I wish greatest luck to the team. May the film get its due.
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 28, 2022
Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2 has released today. The advance booking of the film had opened prior to its release and we have an update about it. Heropanti 2 has fetched an extraordinary response in its advance booking at the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. The three chains have sold about 1.30 lakh tickets for the opening weekend.
Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34 has released today. Our reviewer Sanjana Jadhav has seen the film. Here's her take on it.
"Ajay Devgn spends the first half of the film almost entirely dedicating it to the flight accident. The in-flight scenes are without a doubt the most captivating, thanks to the combination of VFX and the background music. In the acting department, too, Runway 34 doesn't necessarily blow you away. There's nothing to write more about Ajay's usual charm, Amitabh Bachchan's intimidating personality and Rakul Preet Singh's decent performance. Runway 34 can be a one-time watch but there are better aviation dramas you may want to explore."