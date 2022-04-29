Runway 34’s Ajay Devgn recalls cooking for daughter Nysa, being protective of his kids & letting go

Ajay Devgn has been busing promoting his new movie Runway 34. Amid this, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the actor got candid and talked about his kids Nysa and Yug. The actor recalled cooking with his daughter, and talked about being protective of his kids. He further talked about the social media training that he gets from his children.

In an interview with Siddharth Alambayan on Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey, Ajay Devgn was asked whether he likes to cook. The actor said that he although he used to but he does not any more as he does not have the time. However, he shared that he did cook with his daughter Nysa. Going forward, the actor was asked if he gets any social media training from his kids, and he replied that he is not much into using the platforms. Furthermore, he joked that although Nysa and Yug keep on telling him about certain trending internet lingo, the words keep on getting outdated every six months.

Ajay was further asked if he feels protective about his children. The actor replied that the feeling to protect does come every now and then, but that he’s also learning to let go. “Yeah, you get stressed. You become more protective. But it’s a good thing and a bad thing. Sometimes, your kids retaliate and they feel claustrophobic. But you can’t help not protecting them. But sometimes, you have to let go also, so, I try to do that. Thoda mushkil hota hain, lekin kohshish karta hoon (It’s a little difficult but I try)”. When asked if Yug and Nysa have a favorite parent, Ajay replied that it keeps on changing as per the situation.

