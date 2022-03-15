Runway 34: Salman Khan unveils teaser of Ajay Devgn’s film; Calls it ‘Eidi’ for fans

Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and there are no second thoughts about it. Helmed by the actor himself, the movie happens to be a thriller drama inspired by true events and features Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani in key roles. Interestingly, Ajay has been keeping the fans intrigued as he has been sharing impressive posters of the movie on social media. And now, Runway 34 is once again making the headlines as Salman Khan has unveiled the teaser of the thriller drama and it has taken the social media by a storm.

The 47-second teaser featured Ajay Devgn and Rakul flying a passenger plane in turbulent weather. It is a tough situation wherein the lives of the passengers are at stake. The teaser also gives a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan’s character who is apparently investigating the incident. The teaser of Runway 34 not just give the audience jitters but also left them curious about what transpired at the height of 35000 feet. Sharing the teaser on micro-blogging site Twitter, Salman called the movie an eidi for the fans. He wrote, “I don’t have any film ready toh maine apne bhai @ajaydevgn se request ki hai if he can come on Eid, Eidi dene ke liye. Chalo iss Eid hum sab celebrate karenge aur dekhenge #Runway34”.

Check out Salman Khan’s post:

The teaser also revealed that the trailer of Runway 34 will be released on March 21. To note, Pinkvilla was first to report that Ajay Devgn will be unveiling Runway 34 trailer on March 21 at an event. Talking about Runway 34, Ajay had called it an emotional, high-octane thriller. The movie is slated to release on April 29 and will be having a clash with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria’s Heropanti 2.

