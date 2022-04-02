Runway 34 Song Mitra Re: Ajay Devgn treats fans with first track from his thriller drama on his birthday

Ajay Devgn is all over the news today. After all, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor is celebrating his 53rd birthday. As the superstar has been showered with immense love on his special day, Ajay has recently given his fans a special treat today. Ajay, who has been gearing up for the release of Runway 34 with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, has unveiled the first song from his thriller drama on the occasion of this birthday. Titled as Mita Re, the song features Ajay and Rakul.

Sung by Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal, Mitra Re is about not giving up in difficult situations and not losing hope. The song focuses on the helplessness of the pilots (played by Ajay and Rakul) when their flight witnesses turbulent situations up in the sky. It also gives a glimpse of how devastated and lonely and Rakul feels during the investigation of what transpired on the flight. Interestingly, Aditya Sharma’s lyrics and Jasleen Royal’s music have managed to strike the right chord with millions of hearts. Sharing the song, Ajay wrote, “Tera bhi toh khuda hai #MitraRe Song OUT NOW.”

Check out the song here:

Talking about Runway 34, the movie is helmed by Ajay and also features Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh and Carry Minati in supporting roles. It is stated that the movie is inspired by true events. Runway 34 is slated to hit the screens on April 29 this year and will be witnessing a box office clash with Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Heropanti 2.

