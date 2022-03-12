Runway 34 Teaser: Ajay Devgn unveils motions posters of Rakul Preet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan from the thriller

Ajay Devgn has some impressive movies in the pipeline these days and his fans are in for a real treat. Among all his upcoming movies, Runway 34 is creating a lot of buzz as it is said to be inspired by true events. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, the thriller drama will feature Ajay in the role of a pilot. And as fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the screens, Ajay has unveiled two motion posters of Runway 34.

The first motion poster featured an intense Amitabh Bachchan and came with his voice-over wherein he was apparently questioning Ajay Devgn for putting the security of the passengers of his flight at risk. The other motion poster had a voice-over by Ajay Devgn who was trying to present his side of the story from a fateful incident. He also shared a poster from the movie featuring himself and Rakul which has certainly added to the audience’s excitement for Runway 34. He captioned the motion poster as, “Brace for impact”.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s posts:

To note, Runway 34 is helmed by Ajay Devgn and also features Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakansha Singh, Carry Minati in key roles. The movie is slated to release on April 29. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt that Ajay will be launching the trailer of Runway 34 on March 21 and the trailer of the movie will be attached globally to the prints of RRR. “He is all set to unveil the theatrical trailer at an event in Mumbai on March 21 in the presence of the entire cast,” a source close to the development had told Pinkvilla.

