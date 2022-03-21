Runway 34 Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh are here to take you on a turbulent ride

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movie Runway 34 has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The movie, which has been helmed by Ajay, is said to be based on true events and the teaser has got the audience excited about the thriller drama. In fact, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor has also been teasing fans with intriguing posters to add to their excitement. And now, after creating a massive buzz in the town, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of Runway 34

The over three-minute trailer takes on a thrilling journey that will leave you on the edge of the seat. The movie will feature Ajay playing the role of a pilot who gets on the radar of the authorities after his flight undergoes a mysterious incident that puts the life of the passengers and his co-pilot Rakul Preet Singh at risk. Ajay will not just be seen in a never seen before role, he will also be seen locking horns with Amitabh Bachchan. Helmed by Ajay Devgn, Runway 34 will also feature Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar in pivotal roles.

Check out Runway 34 trailer here:

Earlier, Ajay Devgn had opened up about Runway 34 and called it an emotional, high-octane thriller. The movie will mark the Bhuj: The Pride of India actor's second collaboration with Rakul after De De Pyaar De. To note, Runway 34 is slated to release on Eid this year, i.e, April 29 and will be witnessing a box office clash with Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Heropanti 2.

