Runway 34 Twitter Review: Netizens heap praises on Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan starrer; Call it 'outstanding'

Runway 34 starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Amitabh Bachchan has finally been released in the theatres today. It is the most anticipated movie of the year. The makers had created the right amount of buzz with the intriguing trailer of the movie. It also features Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh, produced and directed by Ajay Devgn. Now, as the movie has finally hit the cinemas it has been receiving positive responses from social media users.

The audience has given the green signal to the movie upon its release. Social media has been abuzz with tweets sharing views on the thriller film. Inspired by true events, Runway 34 is a story based on a Doha to Kochi flight that had a narrow escape in August 2015. A user wrote: "Film takes off slow but gets onto you very quickly. Stunning visuals and thrilling plot keep you hooked. Good dialogues and BGM. But the best part is @ajaydevgn and @SrBachchan's acting. Both nailed their characters to the core."

Another user also said that Runway 34 has 'stunning visuals' and the 'thrilling plot' to term it 'impressive.' A third user also lauded Amitabh, Rakul and Ajay's incredible acting in the movie and called it 'outstanding.' A user also called Runway 34 as a 'must-watch' movie. "Watched #Runway34. What an edge of the seat aviation - thriller - A first in Indian cinema! Kudos to @ajaydevgn and the team @SrBachchan @Rakulpreet for bringing something like this!," wrote a Twitter user.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

