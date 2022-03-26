Runway 34 vs Heropanti 2 to Jayeshbhai Jordaar vs Anek: 6 Box office clashes to look forward to in 2022

After two years of battling with the deadly COVID-19 virus, life is coming back on track. Not only the COVID-19 curbs have been relaxed, but offices, schools and colleges have also opened. In fact, the entertainment industry has also taken a sigh of relief as theatres have also opened with full occupancy. While the COVID-19 situation has improved around the country, filmmakers are in a quest to release their movies on the big screen. So, far several filmmakers have announced the release dates of their big projects.

It is going to be quite a happening year, especially in terms of the box office. And while all eyes are on the big releases of the year, some big clashes are also likely to happen at the ticket window wherein Bollywood’s A-listers will be seen locking horns at the box office. So, here’s a list of upcoming box office clashes that has got the audience excited.

Runway 34 vs Heropanti 2

Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34 will be locking horns with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2 on April 29. Ajay Devgn’s thriller drama is said to be based on true events and has got the audience intrigued with a gripping trailer. On the other hand, Heropanti 2 happens to be the sequel to Tiger’s debut movie and is expected to be an action entertainer.

Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan

Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar will also be seen locking horns at the box office this year as Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan will be releasing on August 11. The Advait Chandan directorial happens to be the Bollywood adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. On the other hand, Akshay’s family drama will also have Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

Maidaan vs Prithviraj

After Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn will lock horns with Akshay Kumar this summer. Ajay’s sports drama Maidaan, which will feature him playing the role of a football coach, is set to hit the screens on June 3. On the other hand, Akshay will be coming with his much talked about period drama Prithviraj which is based on Prithviraj Chauhan. The movie will mark former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar’s big Bollywood debut.

Ganapath Part 1 vs Merry Christmas

Tiger Shroff made the headlines when he had announced Ganapath: Part 1. The action drama will feature Kriti Sanon in the lead and will be coming out on Christmas this year. It will be clashing with Katrina Kaif’s much talked about Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming directorial which will feature Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar vs Anek

Ranveer Singh has been making the headlines for his upcoming social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Bankrolled by YRF, the movie will feature Ranveer in the titular role and will be releasing on May 13. The movie will be witnessing a competition from Ayushmann Khurrana’s action thriller Anek which has been helmed by Anubhav Sinha.

Jersey vs KGF Chapter 2

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, Jersey happens to be the remake of the National Award-winning film of the same which featured Nani in the lead. The movie is slated to release on April 14 and will be clashing with Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2.

